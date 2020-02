#Budget2020: Funding state owned enterprises

The biggest thorn in South Africa's side are its state owned enterprises - Eskom and South African Airways in particular. Are we throwing scare resources down a drain? Makgopa Tshehla, Professor for Financial Management of the Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership, Maarten Ackerman, Chief Economist at Citadel and Abdullah Verachia from Gibs and CEO of The Strategists join CNBC Africa for more....