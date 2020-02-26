#Budget2020: SA finmin Mboweni delivers his 2020 Budget Speech (full speech)


Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presented his 2020 Budget with little room to manoeuvre. The speech provides insights on the state bank, growth and tax....

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved