#Budget2020: What Budget 2020 means for you & your wallet

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says South Africa's income tax system is progressive and the adjustments reflect this. Mboweni announced some declines in personal income tax. But as much there may be tax relief, sin taxes have again gone up- so what does this budget mean for you and your wallet? Samke Mhlongo, Founder & Chief Executive of Next Chapter, Ricardo Teixeira, Chief Operating Officer, Wealth Advisers BDO and Zweli Mabhoza Founder and Director, Priority Tax Solutions join CNBC Africa for more....