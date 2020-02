CBN to auction N111bn in T-Bills: Nigeria’s income and FX markets

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to auction about N110 billion in today's Primary Market Auction – meanwhile, traders say the bullish sentiment in the bonds market is expected to linger in anticipation of Thursday's OMO maturities. Taiwo Olajubu, Team Member of Treasury Coverage at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more on Nigeria’s fixed income and Forex market....