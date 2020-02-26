Motus CEO on SA’s car market & economic outlook

Automotive holdings company Motus has sited its fears in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China as this will directly impact global economies and further weaken emerging markets. The company posted a group revenue increase of 7 per cent to R41.95 billion and a headline earning gain of 9 per cent to 517 cents per share for its interim 2019 results and also warns of domestic pressures moving forward. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Osman Arbee, CEO of Motus Holdings.