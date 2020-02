NBS: Crop production drives growth in Nigeria’s agricultural sector

Nigeria’s agriculture sector grew 2.36 per cent in 2019, hailing the decline in the sector since 2016. The growth was mainly driven by the crop production sub-sector which grew by 2.5 in 2019 compared to the 2.26 per cent growth recorded in 2018. Joining CNBC Africa to assess the performance of Nigeria’s agriculture sector in 2019 is Chike Nwagwu, CEO of Novus Agro.