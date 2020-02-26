Sustainability & improving ESG outcomes in Africa

At the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year, global stakeholders launched the future of sustainable data alliance which aims to accelerate the allocation of capital into sustainable investments through better environmental, social and governance data. Franita Neuville, Director for Investment and Advisory Performance at Refinitiv joins CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi to discuss some trends to expect in the ESG investments space going forward....