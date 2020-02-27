Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP03 hosts Nike Davies-Okundaye

Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye is one of the internationally known and renowned female designers and artists. She was brought up amidst the traditional weaving and dying practice in her native village of Ogidi in Western Nigeria. Nike has used her international success to launch a cultural revival in Nigeria. She is the Founder and Director of four art centres which offer free training to over 150 young artists in visual, musical and performing arts – one of which is the largest art gallery in West Africa, compromising over 7,000 artworks. She sits down with Forbes Woman to chronicle her inspirational journey. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/...