Comair CEO on COVID-19 impact on business

JSE-listed airline operator Comair has reported a R555 million half-year net loss. The company is facing tough skies ahead as it looks to claim compensation from Boeing for the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 as well pursuing to claim the full outstanding amount owed by SAA whilst implementing cost cutting measure. Comair CEO, Wrenelle Stander joins CNBC Africa for more.