Distell CEO on expansion plans, results & fimin Mboweni’s budget

Alcoholic drinks maker Distell’s half-year profits fell by 4.8 per cent due to lower sales volumes. The company has sited that tough economic conditions is impacting consumer’s purchasing power with Headline earnings per share falling by 5 per cent to 548, 6 cents. Distell Group CEO, Richard Rushton joins CNBC Africa for more.