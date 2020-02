Is the Kenyan taxation system hampering SME growth?

SMEs constitute a big portion of Kenya`s private sector but multiple taxes charged to them has been hindering their growth and ability to create jobs. An estimated 400,000 SMEs in the country shut down after only two years in business, mainly due to challenges in the regulatory environment. Richard Muteti, Chairman of Kenya National Federation of Jua Kali Associations joins CNBC Africa for more.