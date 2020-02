Attracting investors into Africa’s energy mix

General Electric’s General Manager for steam power systems in Sub-Saharan Africa, Elisee Sezan says as more Africans get better access to power, it could become a driver to unlock economic growth in the region. He also notes that there is an evolution on how to attract the right number of investors to drive growth in the power sector in Africa. CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi caught up with him for more....