Coke The Secret Formula EP2: How Coca-Cola is empowering women & girls in the Kingdom of Eswatini

In this second episode Asanda travels to the Kingdom of Eswatini to investigate what Project Last Mile is doing to help educate young girls and women about their personal health, HIV and teenage pregnancy. It's a poignant journey into the soul of a kingdom striving to fight new infections and deal with health issues head on....