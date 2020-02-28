Nigeria confirms first coronavirus case


Nigeria has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in its largest city, Lagos. CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole reports from the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) in Yaba for more....

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved