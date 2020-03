COVID-19 disrupts honey imports from China, here’s why this could be an opportunity local African producers to step in

The coronavirus continues to cause havoc with supply chains in Africa and around the world. The sweet business of honey – South Africa imports over 85 per cent of its honey from China by the way - is suffering the bitterness of this disruption. A bit of home grown skulduggery is making matters worse in Africa. John Purchase CEO of Agbiz joins CNBC Africa for more.