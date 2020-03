This fund management team seeks to raise a billion rand for SA start-ups

The SA SME Fund has invested R25 million in A2Pay SA, a fintech fund manager that focuses on the financial inclusion of Spaza shops and stokvels. The SA SME fund is a partnership between the government and corporate South Africa and looks to grow and aid 10 000 Spaza shops create countless jobs over the next 10 years. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Ketso Gordhan, CEO of the SA SME Fund.