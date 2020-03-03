Cashbuild blames difficult Christmas for decline in H1 profits


CNBC Africa spoke with Werner de Jager, the CEO of Cashbuild as he cited a decline in profits due to accounting changes and a difficult trading period in December.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved