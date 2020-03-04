How Rwanda is looking to leverage its developing film industry through storytelling

This month will see the 6th annual edition of the Mashariki African Film Festival here in Kigali under the theme, "Kagire Inkuru" which means, “Tell the Tale”. The event will be a week-long affair featuring filmmakers from across the continent and will host screenings, panels and workshops including one entitled, "Girls In Cinema". CNBC Africa is joined by Kennedy Mazimpaka Communications Manager of Mashariki African Film Festival for more about what the event's relationship is to Rwanda's developing film industry.