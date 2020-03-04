Leadership & democracy: Linking Africa & the United States

A wave of elections is expected in Africa this year. As the spotlight is on the state of leadership and democracy in Africa, Charles Stith says former Tanzanian President, the late Julius Nyerere told him that it was unfair that only Americans get to vote for the U.S President because the world has so much riding on whom that person would be. As the presidential election year in the United States takes shape, today 15 jurisdictions in the U.S representing about 40 of the U.S population will hold a primary event and 38 per cent of all democratic pledged delegates will be allocated. Ambassador Charles Stith, Chairman of the African Presidential Leadership Centre and former U.S Ambassador to Tanzania joins CNBC Africa for more....