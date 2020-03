#LWS2020KZN: Zamani Holdings CEO Mabuza on the role of men in empowering women in business

Zamani Holdings is an organisation focused on societal transformation and female empowerment, the organisation is set to extend this narrative through its sponsorship at the 2020 Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit. CNBC Africa is joined by Charmaine Mabuza, CEO and co-Founder of Zamani Holdings to find out more about the company's involvement.