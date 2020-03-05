ECIC’s Portia Dube on plans to expand into the francophone region


ECIC’s Head of Business Development Portia Dube spoke to CNBC Africa about the risk SMEs take for not having working capital when trading cross border.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved