Fixing inefficiencies in Nigeria’s power value chain

Nigeria’s electricity regulator has put a cap on the amount electricity distributors can charge unmetered residential and commercial customers. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has also called for the metering of customers on higher tariff classes no later than the 30th of April this year. Abimbola Banjo, Director & Head of Finance Advisory at PwC West Africa joins CNBC Africa to explore ways to fix challenges in Nigeria’s electricity value chain....