Sihle Zikalala: KwaZulu-Natal ready to combat COVID-19

In the last few hours the news that many people feared has broken. Coronavirus is in South Africa. This was the word from the South African government this afternoon and it is likely to send a shudder down the spine of business in Sub-Saharan Africa. This came just days after a case was reported in Nigeria. On the eve of the outbreak the Premier of KZN Sihle Zikalala told CNBC Africa that his province was ready to fight the virus.