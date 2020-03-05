Stadio reports strong full-year revenue growth as demand higher education rises

Investment holding company Stadio reported a full year revenue increase of 29 per cent to R815 million. The group’s Earnings per share increased by 9 per cent and by pursuing its growth strategy it acquired the remaining 26 per cent in Southern Business School for a purchase consideration of R155.5 million and is also in the process of creating two new private universities in South Africa. Stadio CEO, Chris van der Merwe joins CNBC Africa for more.