Will COVID-19 force Nigeria to review its 2020 budget?

Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed says the 2020 budget may be revised if government revenues are significantly impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, CFG Advisory is recommending a major policy overhaul for Nigeria to reduce its revenue vulnerabilities and budget deficits. Tilewa Adebajo the CEO of CFG Advisory who was also a former Senior Technical Adviser to the Minister of Industry Trade and Investment joins CNBC Africa for more.