Expo 2020: DDCI, Farmcrowdy partner to tap start-ups for solutions


Ahead of the Expo in Dubai later this year, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) selected Nigeria's Farmcrowdy among ten start-ups for business partnership. The chamber says start-ups are an important step in establishing bridges of communication and cross-border co-operation. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor caught up with Kenneth Obiajulu, Managing Director of Farmcrowdy Nigeria to get more insight on this partnership....

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved