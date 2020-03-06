Expo 2020: DDCI, Farmcrowdy partner to tap start-ups for solutions

Ahead of the Expo in Dubai later this year, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) selected Nigeria's Farmcrowdy among ten start-ups for business partnership. The chamber says start-ups are an important step in establishing bridges of communication and cross-border co-operation. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor caught up with Kenneth Obiajulu, Managing Director of Farmcrowdy Nigeria to get more insight on this partnership....