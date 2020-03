#GPBudget2020: MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko allocates R157mn towards integration of Gauteng’s transport industry

Gauteng MEC for Finance Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko allocated R157 million in support of the Taxi Industry at the Provincial Budget speech held yesterday. CNBC Africa’s Karabo Letlhatlha caught up with MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo on how this money will be used.