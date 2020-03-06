#GPBudget2020: MEC Tasneem Motara on how Gauteng plans to boost the construction industry

With a medium term allocation of R36.7 billion from the 2020 Gauteng budget, the department of infrastructure development is seen as key driver to the numerous developmental goal of the province. The focus will be on special economic zones, rehabilitating old infrastructure and bulk services for new smart city project. CNBC Africa reporter Karabo Letlhatlha spoke to MEC for Infrastructure Development & Property Management, Tasneem Motara.