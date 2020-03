Is Africa ready to tackle COVID-19?

South Africa has confirmed its first case of the Coronavirus in the city of Durban. This brings the number of cases in Africa to 27 with 7 African countries affected. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the risk of dealing with employee’s fears and absenteeism and how tread ahead with business in the coming week is Myrna Sachs, Head of Alexander Forbes Health Management Solutions, CGTN Reporter Zhou Jiaxin and CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor in Nigeria.