Kenyan govt. urged to create coronavirus awareness campaigns

High Court Judge, James Makau has ordered the government to table mitigation measures for protecting Kenyans in the fight against COVID-19 also known as coronavirus. Also data from the Nairobi Security Exchange indicates that the benchmark Share Index shed off 161.91 points which is 6.48 per cent and closed the week at a ten year low of 2337.03 as the virus causes investor flight. Maryanne Ng’ang’a, Investment Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.