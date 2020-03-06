#LWS2020KZN: Forbes Woman Africa’s 50 Most Powerful Women


Join this panel of Africa’s most powerful women who have blazed a trail in different fields of industry and commerce as they share some of their secrets to success.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved