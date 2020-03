#LWS2020KZN: Unlocking new innovations & opportunities for women in the global financial economy

At the FORBES WOMAN AFRICA 2020 Leading Women Summit in Durban, Suzanne Morel, Country Manager, Mastercard South Africa spoke on how inequality and exclusion still hold women back in many aspects of their lives. She also outlined Mastercard’s goal of bringing 500 million people into the digital economy by 2020....