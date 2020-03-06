This tech start-up seeks to provide e-payment solutions for Rwandans

In Rwanda, the Governor of Central Bank, John Rwangombwa last year noted that over the last nine years “the value of e-payments to GDP increased from 0.3 in 2011 to 34.6 in 2019 and that the target is to reach 80 per cent by 2024.” Hexakomb, a local tech start-up is trying to make an attempt at increasing the section of the general public using cashless solutions to pay for basic services through digital means. Ernest Kayinamura, Founder and CEO of Hexakomb joins CNBC Africa for more.