Desert locust invasion threatens food security in Kenya

According to UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, there is worry that there may be a second round of desert locust invasion. In what is emerging as a new cycle of infestation, experts say significant numbers of hatchlings have been spotted along migratory paths that had already suffered a first round of incursion. Dr. Muo Kasina, Chair of Entomology Society of Kenya, in the country’s Agriculture and Livestock Research Organization joins CNBC Africa for more.