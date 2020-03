Imperial, Newtown Partners team up to fund start-ups in the logistics industry

Imperial, has partnered with venture capital firm Newtown Partners to launch a corporate venture capital fund who is looking into disruptive start-ups in the logistics industry, they have introduced an initial investment of $20 million. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mohammed Akoojee, CEO of Imperial and Llew Claasen, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Newtown Partners.