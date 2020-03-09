#LWS2020KZN: MEC Dube-Ncube urges women to lead in pioneering, to help solve global challenges

The 2020 Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit was held in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. This was the second year in a row that the event was hosted by the Provincial Government of KwaZulu-Natal. Welcoming an audience of over 1 000 women and an impressive line-up of speakers from across the African continent, was KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism & Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube....