#LWS2020KZN: Renuka Methil: Why this is your moment in time


With the start of this new decade, we are faced with a new set of daunting challenges – the climate crisis, the coronavirus, and the unfinished business of still not achieving a gender-equal world. This is the opinion of the woman behind the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit. Renuka Methil, the Managing Editor of FORBES AFRICA AND FORBES WOMAN AFRICA magazines, officially opened the 5th Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday....

