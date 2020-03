Oil price crash: How can Africa’s oil producers stay ahead?

Oil prices plunged over 26 per cent after a breakdown in talks in Vienna last week as OPEC failed to reach a deal with its allies on production cuts. In the face of an all-out price war, how can Africa's oil producers like Nigeria stay ahead? Kola Karim, Chairman of Shoreline Group and Usoro Essien, Head of Research at Vetiva Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.