Traders: Oil price drop & second COVID-19 case in Nigeria to scare investors

Plummeting oil prices and a continued surge in global coronavirus cases has caused markets around the world to nosedive today, with Nigeria confirming its second case of COVID-19 in the country. Traders say they expect the movement in the price of Brent crude to guide demand in the bond space. Victor Aluyi joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact on Nigeria's fixed income and FX Markets.