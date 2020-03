Angola bears the brunt of oil market crash, Moody’s downgrade

Yesterday markets experienced a historic drop in shares that were last seen during the 2008 global financial crisis. The failure of Russia to agree on Saudi Arabia oil cuts led to a 30 per cent decline in oil markets but is on the path of recovery today, joining CNBC Africa to unpack what the oil price crash could mean for the oil rich nation of Angola is Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management.