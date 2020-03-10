Chanel Alberts on how women can be empowered through rugby


CNBC Africa spoke with Chanel Alberts the Pirates woman’s club coach about the entrance of female rugby into the global arena and the empowerment of female sportsmanship.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved