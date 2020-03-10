#LWS2020KZN: Changing the narrative on FGM

In The Spotlight is a special segment of the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit. At the 5th edition of the Summit held in Durban, speakers from across Africa, one after another recall the most important chapter of their lives that made them the people and professionals they are today. Ranya Kargbo is an entrepreneur and Human Rights Activist from Sierra Leone. She speaks about encountering FGM trauma and almost losing her knees in a freak accident....