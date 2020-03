#LWS2020KZN: ‘My voice an instrument to change’

In The Spotlight is a special segment of the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit. At the 5th edition of the Summit held in Durban, speakers from across Africa, one after another recall the most important chapter of their lives that made them the people and professionals they are today. Nozuko Teto, Durban-based and internationally-acclaimed Opera Singer with a soulful story to tell....