#LWS2020KZN: Soaring high and saving lives with drones

In The Spotlight is a special segment of the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit. At the 5th edition of the Summit held in Durban, speakers from across Africa, one after another recall the most important chapter of their lives that made them the people and professionals they are today. Lebohang Lebogo is the first female Drone Pilot of the South African National Blood Service transferring blood and saving lives in rural areas....