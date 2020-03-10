#LWS2020KZN: Woman Uninterrupted: Is age just a number?

Women are more and more proving that age is just a number. But how does the business world view women who are in their second innings, yet have so much to give and are still in their productive years? How do millennial CEOs and leaders view hiring older women for example? In this inter-generational dialogue at the 2020 Forbes Women Africa Leading Women Summit, we talk to an interesting cross-section of women who dare to dream and follow their heart in proving that they don’t wait for the world, they validate and work for themselves in committing to global change and inspiring the next generation....