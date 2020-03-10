Moyo’s attorney cries harassment in court

Old Mutual is forging ahead with plans to appoint a new CEO to replace Peter Moyo. South Africa’s second largest insurance company said it would proceed with its recruitment process while awaiting judgement on Moyo’s application to have the process stopped. Moyo approached the courts to block the hiring process until his application to appeal the January 14 judgement that found Old Mutual lawfully fired him. CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters caught up with Peter Moyo and his attorney Eric Mabuza.