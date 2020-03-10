Moyo’s attorney cries harassment in court


Old Mutual is forging ahead with plans to appoint a new CEO to replace Peter Moyo. South Africa’s second largest insurance company said it would proceed with its recruitment process while awaiting judgement on Moyo’s application to have the process stopped. Moyo approached the courts to block the hiring process until his application to appeal the January 14 judgement that found Old Mutual lawfully fired him. CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters caught up with Peter Moyo and his attorney Eric Mabuza.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved