NSE demutualisation: The journey so far

As the demutualization process of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) nears completion, members of the exchange passed the requisite resolutions at a Court Ordered Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting on the third of March. When complete, the exchange will convert from a not-for-profit entity limited by guarantee into a profit-making, public limited liability company owned by shareholders. In an exclusive interview, CNBC Africa's Esther Awoniyi caught up with Oscar Onyema, CEO of the Nigerian Stock Exchange to breakdown how the journey so far, and how this process will impact operations at the Exchange going forward....