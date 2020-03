Rwanda to spend FRw16bn in COVID-19 fight

Following the WHO report on the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Rwanda's Health Ministry has recommended preventive measures to protect residents and visitors. Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre mentions that the country estimates to use about FRw16 billion in the response in a period of 6 moths. He joins CNBC Africa for more.