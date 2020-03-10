The impact of COVID-19 on African markets


CNBC Africa brings you an exclusive pan-African look at how COVID-19 is slowly gripping the African continent, crushing oil prices and disrupting pre-planned events....

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved