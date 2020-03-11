ACI’s Roelof Botha on the biggest stumbling block to SA’s construction sector

South Africa’s construction sector is under pressure after declining by 2.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019, this is according to the Afrimat Construction Index. However economist Dr Roelof Botha remains optimistic about an increase in construction activity in 2020 due to the commitments that have been set out in the State of the Nation address and budget commitments for infrastructure development. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Roelof Botha, Economist & Head of the Afrimat Construction Index.